For the first time in eight years, a new person will lead the Port Allen girls basketball program.
On Friday, the school announced that Kim Cox would be stepping down as the head girls basketball coach to focus on her role as the Dean of Students at PAHS.
“For myself, I felt like I needed to spend some time to really focus on the administration role,” Cox said. “I spent some time to get that sorted out, and I felt like I needed to put my focus into that so that I could get those career aspirations rolling in the right direction.”
During her tenure as head coach, Cox earned 99 wins and led the team to the playoffs seven times.
The year before Cox’s arrival, Port Allen was 0-26.
She led the team to the 2019 district championship, and he was named the 2018-19 District 8-2A Coach of the Year.
In 2017-18, she was named Port Allen High’s Coach of the Year.
She was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year at PA.
Cox has taken on several roles at Port Allen over the eight years, including juggling the Dean of Students role with the head coach role this past season.
“Coach Cox has done an amazing job in every role she has had at our school and has given her all to our girls basketball program for eight years,” Port Allen Principal James Jackson said. “She has always led with passion and integrity and is leaving the program in much better shape than she found it, which is always the goal.”
She was the head girls’ basketball and softball coach two years ago.
“Anything I do, I want to do it with 100 percent of everything I got,” Cox said. “I felt like I couldn’t do that this year, even though we had a successful season. It was really hard for me this year to make sure I was giving the girls 100 percent of what I’ve always given them and giving my career 100 percent of myself, as well as my family. In some aspects, I felt like I fell short. Reflecting after the season and into the summer, it just felt like this was the best decision I could make for my career for myself and my family.”
Cox said being welcomed the way she was at Port Allen made her want to pursue other avenues to impact kids positively.
“Port Allen is a great city,” she said. “Coming from Mississippi, it ended up being a home away from home for me. People here, they welcomed me with open arms, they supported me. That played a huge role in me wanting to continue to help the kids and be in positions where I can truly help them. Being a coach, that was an influential role. And I want to continue to move up and be in positions where I can really have a positive impact in the kids’ lives and it’s not just about girls basketball, it’s about all the kids.”
Even though she won’t be on the sidelines coaching anymore, Cox said she told her players she’ll still be around for anything they need.
“I’m appreciative for everyone and Mr. (James) Jackson for putting me in positions to be successful. I look forward to continuing to do that on a different platform and in a different role.”
