Freshman Drew Daigle tossed a complete-game shutout and the Panther offense manufactured runs in a few innings to get Brusly its second straight win.
Daigle struck out nine batters to help Brusly (6-14) to a 7-0 win at home over Livonia Monday night.
Monday’s win followed Brusly’s 3-1 Saturday over Ascension Catholic.
“Pitching the last days. We got a great performance out of Drew Daigle today,” said Brusly coach Mike Forbes. “I think he went seven innings on about 74 or 75 pitches. That’s pretty stellar, especially for a freshman. He was able to get some soft contact. His fastball was working pretty well. He was mixing in multiple pitches. He just made it hard on them to ever get comfortable in the box. We found a way late to score some runs. It was pretty much a clean game.”
Nick Bardwell’s RBI single to center field put Brusly on the board in the bottom half of the first inning.
Back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the third extended Brusly’s lead to 3-0. The Panthers tacked on two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Bardwell and Brody Hernandez had one hit apiece for Brusly. Livonia totaled four hits with three errors.
Brusly batters drew eight walks Monday.
“It’s a daily grind,” Forbes said of coaching his young team. “A lot of these young guys are expected to go from 13u ball, 14u ball, now to 18u ball. We knew there would be some growing pains, but they’re coming along nicely. Our older guys are starting to gel a little bit as well. We’re getting better top to bottom. I think we just had to get settled into the season. Now that we’re settled, they’re starting to play with a little bit more confidence.”
