St. Joseph’s Academy took the game to extra innings but Brusly did what was needed to continue its winning streak.
Emma Daigle laid down a bunt into a fielder’s choice that scored Emma Fabre to give Brusly (14-1) a 2-1 win Monday night in eight innings at My-U Field in Brusly.
The win marked the Lady Panthers’ 13 straight victory.
“We’re 14-1 and we played five games last week or the week before and won in three innings,” said Brusly coach Beau Bouvier. “We needed this weekend. We won two games by one run, one in extra innings. These are the types of games that get you better. We’re finding ways to win. We’re confident, we know we can come through. It’s (St. Joseph) a good team. Their pitcher is really good. We found a way. Both pitchers played well.”
Daigle was responsible for both of Brusly’s runs Monday. She helped get Brusly on the board in the bottom of the first with a double to left field.
Amelia Bouvier earned the win in the circle. She tossed eight innings, allowing one run on seven hits with three strikeouts.
The one earned run came in the top of the sixth inning on Avery Parks’ solo home run to center field.
St. Joseph’s pitcher tossed 7 1/3 innings and allowed one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts. Emma Fabre led Brusly with two hits in three at-bats.
Brusly finished the game with three errors and St. Joseph’s Academy earned one error.
“Last inning we love having 29 (Fabre) turn over our lineup to the front,” Bouvier said. “We knew come up with a hit, steal her to second and then we’ll just kind of move her around. Our motto has been whatever it takes. No matter who’s in the game, whatever it takes.”
