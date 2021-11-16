Uncharacteristic mistakes put No. 12 Port Allen in a hole that it could not get out off.
No. 21 DeQuincy jumped out to a 14-0 lead and didn’t look back on the way to a 44-22 in at Guy Otwell Stadium in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
“At times, it was just a lack of execution for us,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “There were plays to be made that we usually make, and we didn’t make them.”
After DeQuincy jumped out to the two-score lead in the first quarter, Jeremiah Dehon’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Quin Leonard got Port Allen to within one score at 14-8.
The Tigers put two more scores on the board to claim a 28-8 lead before the Pelicans cut the deficit to 28-14 heading into halftime on Dehon’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Jarius Wright.
The game’s only score came in the third quarter on DeQuincy’s interception return for a touchdown to put the score at 35-14.
Port Allen’s final score came on Dehon’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Brydrick Fields.
“The split-back veer is a different type of offense, but we were in good positions, we just didn’t tackle,” Gibson said. “We had too many penalties.”
Dehon threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 56 yards.
Dehon, along with the other seniors on the team, played their last game for Gibson and Port Allen.
“They were the first group of eighth graders that I was able to see play,” Gibson said. “They mean a lot to us. We’re very thankful for these guys and what they did for the program. They’re always gonna be special to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.