A 15-point Port Allen lead in the third quarter wasn’t enough to deter Donaldsonville.
The Tigers showed why they’re a Top 5 team in Class 3A by mounting the comeback and leaving Port Allen with a 57-55 win Friday night.
Port Allen (12-8) lost its third straight game and senior Jalen Knox to a knee injury earlier in the game.
“It hurt to see our leader go down, but we have to do a better job with the next man up mentality,” said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson. “We had 13 turnovers in the second half and nine in the fourth quarter.”
Port Allen led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and seemingly took control and looked to blow the game open in the second.
Frank Samuel’s 3-pointer gave the Pelicans a 34-20 lead with 1:30 left in the second quarter before Port Allen walked into the locker room with a 34-22 advantage.
Port Allen had taken a 37-22 lead early in the third quarter before Donaldsonville (17-3) answered with an 11-0 run to cut the Pelican lead to 37-33 with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Elliott McQuillan went on a personal 5-0 run to boost Port Allen’s lead back up to 11 at 47-36.
The Tigers went on a 10-0 run from that point to cut the lead to 47-46 with seven minutes remaining in the game.
Rayien Oatis hit back-to-back layups, which gave Donaldsonville a 56-53 with one minute left.
After a technical foul was called on Donaldsonville for hanging on the rim, McQuillan hit two free throws to put the score at 56-55 with 32 seconds left.
Oatis hit one-of-two from the free-throw line with 13.8 seconds left. He led Donaldsonville with 16 points. Lawrence Forcell and Troy Cole added 12 points apiece.
McQuillan had a game-high 26 points, followed by nine from Jordan Brooks and eight from Knox, all of which came in the first half.
Despite the recent three-game skid, Jackson said the focus is to continue improving with the goal of the team playing its best basketball in the postseason.
“Our focus is being one percent better every day,” Jackson said. “If we do that, we’ll be where we need to be when the playoffs start.”
