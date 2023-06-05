Robyn Lavigne, a 2019 Brusly graduate, and current Nicholls State University student, accomplished a childhood dream before walking across the stage with her pre-law and business degree.
With 14 years of dance experience, Lavigne earned a spot on the New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe, the official cheer and entertainment team for Louisiana’s hometown pro football team.
After accomplishing a once-in-a-lifetime feat, she said she had to keep the secret for nearly a month.
“It was an amazing feeling,” she said. “Honestly, I still don’t know how to describe it. It was crazy because we couldn’t tell anyone for a solid month. Although it was very, very exciting, it was also a little nerve-wracking because I couldn’t tell anybody. All of my dreams came true. I’ve dreamt about this my entire life.”
Lavigne said her shyness as a kid was why her mom Kim decided to enroll her in dance.
Robyn has attended Brittany School of Dance in Port Allen since she was nine.
“That’s very late to start dancing,” she said. “I started at nine and ended up being pretty good.”
She said when she was around 11 or 12, others started to notice her potential.
Lavigne was a cheerleader at Brusly High but wasn’t a member of the dance team because she said dance was already such a big part of her life outside of school, so she was looking for some balance.
“It was great because a lot of my friends were cheerleaders, so just getting to share that experience with them,” she recalled. “All it was for me was just getting extra time to hang out with my friends.”
Before arriving at Nicholls, Lavigne said she hadn’t planned to join the dance team. Instead, she intended to be a cheerleader, but she changed her mind the last day dance registration was due and tried out on “a whim.”
“I remember I had (senior) prom and couldn’t even go to the after-party and couldn’t hang out with my friends because I knew I had an audition the next day. At eight in the morning, I had to be in Thibodaux dancing, so I had to miss that.”
As a member of the Nicholls dance team, Lavigne was named the captain in her second year.
The Saints had three workshops leading up to the official tryouts, which Lavigne said she used to see if it would interest her.
“I’ve always dreamt about doing it, but then I always had this fear in the back of my head like, well, what if I just tried it out and then I absolutely hated it?” she stated. “I went to the workshop and fell in love with everything. The people, the style, I fell in love with all of it.”
A bonus of the workshops was that those who attended learned the dance used in the tryouts.
At the same time as prelims of the tryouts, Lavigne also had college nationals in Daytona, Florida. So preparing for nationals and the prelims consisted of her driving back and forth from Thibodaux to New Orleans.
“I had to practice crazy for that (nationals), and then I would try and rush to the workshops so they could get used to me. All my friends were on spring break at the beach, and I stayed home. I stayed home prepared, and that weekend is when I had my first day.”
After surviving two cuts at tryouts, Lavigne said she advanced to the finalists’ training camp.
“That’s where the real work set in,” she recalled. “It’s when all the rookies and the vets are together, and that’s when you really see there are some very talented people. That process was four days.”
The Cheer Krewe has 57 members, according to the roster.
Lavigne said she will graduate in May 2024, and her goal is to become a sports entertainment attorney.
She said she wants to live out this dream as a dancer, but none of this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of someone special.
“Hands down, none of this would be possible without my mom,” she stated. “She has sacrificed so much for me, and I don’t know what I would do without her 1,000 percent and God for sure.”
