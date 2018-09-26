Port Allen’s inability to convert inside the red zone was crucial in the Pelicans’ 40-0 loss on the road to the Dunham Tigers Friday night in the District 8-2A opener.
Another factor in Dunham’s victory was that the Tigers have LSU commit Derek Stingley Jr. and no one else does.
Stingley returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown, his third in as many games, and he had receiving touchdowns of 64 and 57 yards to help the Tigers pull away.
The lopsided score could be a little misleading as the game was much more competitive than the score may indicate.
Port Allen (0-4, 0-1) was plus-two in turnover margin, forcing four Dunham (4-0, 1-0) turnovers. The Pelican offense went 0-9 on fourth down, with four trips in the red zone.
“ Going into it, we felt like we had a really good plan about what we can do (defensively),” said Port Allen head coach Don Gibson. “We created a good plan last year for them and we fought them hard. We had that game last year. I felt like we would have a good plan defensively. They have a guy who can make a little bit more plays than everybody else right now. He’s a difference maker. There’s a reason he’s going where he’s going. Everything about the kid checks out.”
Kalante Wilson’s 3-yard run got Dunham in the board 58 seconds into the game.
Port Allen’s drive stalled and the punt resulted in Stingley’s touchdown that put the Tigers up two scores less than three minutes into the game.
Stingley’s first receiving score came with 2:55 remaining in the second quarter. Quarterback Reed Godbery’s pass was tipped by Port Allen’s Mekyle Franklin, but still caught the ball out of the air for the 64-yard score to put the Tigers up 21-0.
Dunham’s special teams stepped up once more when a defender ran untouched for a block on Port Allen punter Jared Tisdale. Ty Spurlock grabbed the ball off one bounce and raced for a 57-yard score that sent the Tigers into halftime with a 28-0 advantage.
The Port Allen defense caused three straight turnovers to start the third quarter. Lakelvin Batiste and Edward Wilson had interceptions, while Trevonte Shepard caused and recovered a fumble.
Godberry and Stingley hooked up again, this time for a 57-yard score, giving the Tigers a 34-0 lead with 2:46 left in the third quarter.
Port Allen rushed for 72 yards on 43 tries. Freshman quarterback Jeremiah Dehon completed 13-of-25 passes for 152 yards and an interception. Marcus Joseph hauled in five catches for 76 yards.
Dunham finished with nearly 400 yards of total offense.
Gibson said the red zone issues have been a consistent problem for his team this season.
“We have to be able to handle short-yardage situations,” he said. “We couldn’t handle the pressures that they were bringing and a couple of blown assignments on the line hurt us in certain situations. That’s been our achilles heel. We have to be able to get short yardage situations. We’ll get it. We’re going to go back to the drawing board and keep plugging.”
Port Allen will host Northeast Friday for homecoming.
