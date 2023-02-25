Before Brusly baseball's epic comeback win over Catholic-Pointe Coupee Friday night, there was a ceremony dedicated to the families of Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn.
After the dedication, Liam Dunn threw out the first pitch nearly a month after leaving the hospital.
The team debuted its black Westside jerseys, which are a way to honor the Westside community.
"It's magical to see the amount of people who come out and support their own," Brusly baseball coach Mike Forbes said. "I've only been here four years but it did not take them long to welcome me. That's (westside jerseys) a small payback for me to be able to give back to this community, to be able to give that to those families who are dealing with such hard times. While it was just a couple hours of happiness, it's better than nothing. I'm so grateful for this community."
Dunn played for Forbes his last two years of high school. Dunn's junior season was derailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but in his senior season, he was a key piece of the 2021 team that advanced to the state tournament in Sulphur.
Brusly baseball players Hunter Distefano and Aiden Washington talked about the importance of the night and what the ceremony and Dunn throwing the first pitch meant to them.
"We knew his sister (Maggie Dunn). She was a really good friend of ours," Distefano said. "We watched him play ball when he was over here. We watched him go to Sulphur. He's a good dude. He got out on the field and threw out the first pitch. It meant a lot to us."
"He was a guy I looked up to before coming to Brusly High School," Washington said. "It was a great moment."
Forbes said Dunn has been to each of the team's first three homes to start the year and the two of them talk in his office before every game.
"it makes you realize how fragile life is and how, how even just for a minute I can take my mind off of the stresses and just enjoy talking with a young man," Forbes said. "I'm so grateful for him. I'm happy we could play well for him and the two girls today and those families."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.