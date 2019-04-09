The Brusly Lady Panther softball team had an emotional slate of games last week and came out victorious in all of them.
Brusly honored its seniors in an 8-3 of U-High on Tuesday, clinched another district championship with a 6-0 win over West Feliciana and honored veterans in the annual armed forces game with a 2-0 victory over Denham Springs on Friday.
In the game Friday against Denham Springs, each team collected only two hits, but it was Brusly’s small-ball play in the bottom of the sixth that turned the tide in the game.
After an intentional walk to Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, Angel Bradford singled on a bunt to the pitcher.
Next batter Caroline Gassie bunted into a fielder’s choice that scored Comeaux as she slid into home under the tag for the 1-0 lead.
Bella Hymel’s sacrifice bunt brought in Bradford for the insurance run and that was all they needed as Comeaux and the defense shut the door in the top half of the seventh.
“My adrenaline was really pumping,” Gassie said of her last at-bat. “I was just kind of like ‘this is up to me.’ I knew that I had to do my job. In previous games, I wasn’t able to lay that bunt down, so I knew that tonight I had to lay that bunt down, so that’s what I did.”
Britt Bourgoyne and Bradford had the only two hits for Brusly. Comeaux pitched a complete game allowing two hits with 13 strikeouts.
“We knew going in it was going to be a 1-0, 2-0 game,” said Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier. “The first inning we didn’t execute. First and second, no outs and we don’t get in, so they put us on base and that’s what we wanted to do, make them pay. We laid bunts down, we executed. We made plays.”
Gassie talked about the importance of the three games outside of earning victories.
“I’m glad that we came out with wins in all three of those, but I think each night was more special to us because we got to honor our seniors and our veterans and just doing that for the community means a lot to us,” she said.
The Lady Panthers head into the Class 3A playoffs as the top seed.
Brusly 8, U-High 2
Angel Bradford’s two-run home run in the first inning set the tone and the Lady Panthers cruised to the six-run win on senior night where Saylor Young, Kameryn Adkins, Baylee Weems, Gassie and Comeaux were honored.
“I was just waiting on my pitch to come,” Bradford said after the game. “I had one pitch in mind, so I was just waiting for it.”
Brusly led 4-0 heading into the fifth inning before Hymel’s double scored to runs to boost the lead to six runs.
U-High got on the board with a three-run home run in the top of the sixth. Comeaux’s double to left field scored two more runs to put the game out of reach.
Comeaux had three hits in the contest followed by Gassie with two.
