Missed opportunities cost Port Allen a win in its regular season finale, although it ultimately had little effect on the playoffs.
The Episcopal Knights rolled past the Pelicans 28-7, but the loss did not deny PAHS a home berth in the Class 2A non-select playoffs.
“We played a tough schedule in the non-district run, and that really helped us in the end,” head coach Don Gibson said. “But we still need to take care of ourselves and make the most of every scoring opportunity.”
Jacoby Howard scored the lone Pelican TD on an 8-yard sweep in the third quarter cut into the 14-0 lead Episcopal built by halftime. Runs
The TD followed a Mekyle Franklin 60-yard TD run off the kickoff return that was called back on a flag for clipping.
PAHS (4-6, 3-2) missed out on a scoring opportunity in the first half when a 40-yard march into the Knights red zone was squashed by the halftime buzzer.
“It’s been that way the last two weeks,” Gibson said. “There were plays to be made, but we gave up some big opportunities.
“We have some young guys up front on the offensive line, but we have to improve on that,” he said.
Episcopal (8-2, 4-1) took a 7-0 in the first quarter off an 8-yard TD run by Ryan Armwood. The Knights stretched their lead in the second stanza off quarterback Dylan Mehrota’s 40-yard pass to Ethan Hook on a fourth-down attempt.
EHS followed with one TD apiece in the third and fourth quarters.
