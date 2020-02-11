The Port Allen Lady Pelicans’ quest for a second straight district tournament championship came up short Saturday with a 43-27 loss to the Episcopal Lady Knights at Episcopal.
Port Allen defeated Dunham 26-21 in the first round on Friday.
“I think we played hard for three quarters. I think we just wore out towards the end of the third quarter,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “Just not having an extra body, but we’ve been doing this all season. I’m proud of how my team fought. Hats off to Episcopal. That’s a heck of a team over there.”
Episcopal (22-5) held a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Sydney Summerville drained a three that put the Lady Knights ahead 18-12 heading into halftime.
Similar to the meeting the two teams had on Jan. 24, the second half belonged to Episcopal. Izzy Besselman led the charge.
Trinity Harrison made a layup that cut the Episcopal lead to 20-18 in the third quarter. The Lady Knights responded with a 13-4 run to end the quarter to take a 33-22 lead into the fourth.
Episcopal extended the lead in the fourth where Besselman scored eight of the team’s 10 points. She finished with a game-high 26 points, 18 coming in the second half.
Lyric Nelson scored a team-high 10 points for PAHS. Alaysia Percy and Mya Lee scored seven and five points.
Cox said she was proud of how her team has fought all year despite the team losing point guard Braylah Pierson to injury early in the year.
“Last year we were talking about the first time in 36 years winning it. This year we’re talking about the second time in two years actually playing for it,” Cox said. “We’ve never been a team to make excuses but if we want to be honest, the big piece is we’re missing our point guard. Me, Coach (Leonard) Parker and those girls in the locker room, they give me everything they got and for them to be in this situation is a testament to their hard work and what we’re trying to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.