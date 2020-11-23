Friday was Port Allen’s chance to capture a district championship in football, something that hadn't been done at the school in nearly 50 years.
Port Allen battled with undefeated Episcopal for quarters but Oliver Jack’s 186 yards rushing and three touchdowns helped key the Knights’ 31-18 win at Guy Otwell Stadium to capture the District 8-2A crown.
“Oliver Jack is a senior captain for us,” said Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois. “Tonight, they keyed on Ryan (Armwood) and it opened a lot of things for us on the inside and Oliver was true to the type of kid he has been for us all year, just a consistent player for us. It wasn’t Ryan’s night offensively but when you can show teams you have more than one weapon, that’s going to help you to be a contender in the playoffs.”
The Episcopal offense, which entered the game averaging over 40 points per game, was held to seven points in the opening half. The lone score came on Jack’s 51-yard run midway through the second quarter.
Port Allen (5-2, 3-1) scored its first points late in the first half on Jacoby Howard’s 1-yard run. A missed extra point sent Port Allen into halftime facing a 7-6 deficit.
Things began to click offensively for Episcopal (8-0, 5-0) late in the third quarter. Jack escaped up the middle for 40-yard touchdown run that gave the Knights a 14-6 advantage with 1:29 left in the third quarter. After a quick stop by the Knight defense, Thomas D’Armond took a toss 47 yards for a score with 19 seconds left in the third quarter and Episcopal holding a 21-6 lead.
Port Allen refused to go down easy. Howard connected with Mekyle Franklin, who broke a tackle and took it 67 yards for a score that cut the Episcopal lead to 24-12 with 5:49 remaining. Howard completed 10-of-22 throws for 169 yards and two scores. Franklin hauled in six passes for 129 yards.
Christian Gantt led the Port Allen rushing attack with 76 yards on 10 attempts.
Just when it looked like Port Allen might have momentum to mount a comeback, Jack got free for another score, this one from 19 yards out to put the game out of reach.
Howard threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Franklin late in the game that cut into the lead.
“This was a game of opportunities and we had our opportunities and we just didn’t capitalize off those,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “The only people we have to look at are ourselves. We have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what we need to get fixed and make this run in the playoffs. I’m proud of our kids. They never gave up. They kept on fighting and that’s what it’s about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.