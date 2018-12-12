What could’ve been?
That’s a question that could be floating in the minds of Brusly football fans following the Class 3A championship game that saw the Eunice Bobcats celebrate the school’s first state championship since 1982.
Eunice’s run to the title could’ve ended before it got going because Brusly nearly pulled off a first-round upset as a No. 31 seed.
Brusly scored first in the game and gave the No. 2 seeded Bobcats all they could handle in Eunice.
Despite the result, Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said he’s into what ifs.
“I don’t really think about it like that looking back,” Schooler said. “I’m excited for them (Eunice) they’re a good team that is well-coached. “We thought we played our best game of the year against them. I’m excited for them and their coaching staff.”
After beating Brusly 34-20 in the first round, Eunice Beat No. 18 Wossman, 13-12; No. 26 Madison Prep, 41-12; No. 3 Kaplan 19-0 and No. 4 Sterlington 59-47 in the state title game.
“After we played Eunice, we knew they would be a tough out,” Schooler said. “It wasn’t always the prettiest thing, but we knew they would be tough to beat.”
Just about a month removed from the season, Schooler reflected on the year and some of the goals the program accomplished on the way to a 5-5 regular season record and a playoff berth.
“We wanted to be more physical and play and tougher brand of football as well as be playing our best football in Week 11 and we did that,” he said.
The focus now shifts to next season, according to the head coach.
“No off time,” Schooler said. “We never left the weight room. The focus immediately shifts to 2019. We’re looking to show guys little things within ball games that change things when you play good football teams.”
