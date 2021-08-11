Football is back as Monday marked the first official practice for prep football programs that conducted spring practices.
Brusly and Port Allen each took their respective practice fields Monday in preparation for the new season, but mother nature put a damper on the excitement with heavy rain causing both coaches to alter plans.
“This week is about getting as many guys on film as possible,” said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler after Monday’s practice. “We want to get the young guys as many reps as we can. We have a weather plan that we stick to. We had 45 min left on today’s plan and we’ll adjust tomorrow (Tuesday).”
It was the first day in pads at Brusly and the coach talked about the excitement that the day brings.
“It’s the first day in pads and it’s always exciting,” he said. “it’s always one of the more exciting days of the year. Everybody has been playing 7-on-7 all summer and the big guys (linemen) have been off to the side. It’s good to see the big guys getting involved.”
At the Port Allen, the weather forced Don Gibson to finish practice inside the school’s auxiliary gym.
The focus for the Pelicans heading into the season working on the little things, according to the coach.
“While we lost some guys last year, we still return a good bit of guys that know their expectations and all those things like that,” Gibson said. ‘The most important thing during this fall camp is to make sure you work on what you need to work on to continue to develop as a football team and as a coaching staff, I think we have a good plan to continue to move our football program forward and our guys are buying into that
“I think you always have to be ready to adjust on the fly,” he added. “To make sure you have a plan outside of the plan and we have a rain plan ready to go.”
The start of the season is a little over three weeks away when Port Allen and Brusly will square off in the Sugar Cane Classic. The game wasn’t played last season because of the covid-shortened 2020 campaign.
Leading up to the season, both teams will have two tune-ups, in the form of one scrimmage and a jamboree.
“We want to continue to work on the things that make them better,” Gibson said. “The fundamental aspects are the most important things. That’s something that we harp on a lot in our program. If we play good fundamentally sound football, it’s always going to put us in position to be able to have a chance to win that football game.”
Despite the weather, Gibson said the excitement level was still high.
“It’s what we’ve worked for,” he said. “As football players and coaches, it’s what we live for. The guys have been calling me and talking about how excited they are to get back out there. It’s exciting. We’re hoping things continue to work itself out where we don’t have any interruptions, but we’ll put those blinders on and have tunnel vision and we’ll focus on us.”
