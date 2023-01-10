Port Allen rebounded from Friday’s blowout loss to Brusly with a blowout win of its own, a 58-20 victory over Belaire Monday night at The Nest.
Dolphin Gaines led the way for Port Allen (7-7) with 23 points. Trinity Harrison added 16 points.
“Good bounce back win,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “We needed a momentum boost after a tough week. We played Brusly here and it was a tough game for us. Credit to Brusly for a great game and we just didn’t do what we were supposed to do that game and it was good for us to come back and kind of put the pieces together and get ourselves going in the right direction.
It was all Lady pelicans from the jump who started the game with a 13-2 lead.
Following a 26-10 second quarter, the lead ballooned to 27 points at halftime as the lady pels cruised to a victory.
“We just wanted to come out and play aggressive defense,” Cox said. “Get up into them and get easy baskets and they did that for the most part. We left a lot of easy points out there that if you’re gonna want to compete in early March, you’ve got to make those shots and I want us to get to that point, but overall, I’m pleased.
Port Allen will be in action Friday at home against Baker.
