Despite holding Family Christian to one point in the second quarter, Brusly couldn’t bring home the win.
Family Christian (20-5) rebounded from the rough second quarter and regained the lead in the third quarter and didn’t look back on the way to a 42-33 win Thursday night.
“We held them to one point in the second quarter,” said Brusly coach Kirby loupe. “We wanted to take away the paint and we did that really well in the second quarter. In the third quarter, we started gambling everything and giving them easy layups. We kinda fell asleep on the game plan that we had. Credit them, they’re well-coached, they move without the ball. They have a veteran team. They made the plays they had to. I thought they out toughed us in the second half and that’s the reason for the score.”
FCA kept Brusly’s offense off track early on. The Panthers’ first bucket came over four minutes into the game on Josh McNair’s 3-pointer.
The Flames carried a 14-10 lead into the second quarter until Brusly outscored the visitors 10-1 in the second to take a 20-15 lead into halftime.
Family Christian started the second half on an 8-0 run to take a 23-20 lead with 2:07 left in the third quarter.
After holding a one-point lead after three quarters, FCA extended its lead in the fourth. Tyler Flugence added a layup plus the foul, which put the Flames ahead 30-25 with 4:55 left.
Jireh Williams’ bucket pushed the FCA lead to 10 at 46-36 with two min left.
Flugence led the Flames with a game-high 17 points. Tyran Young led Brusly 14.
“I have to do a better job of having them prepared,” Loupe said. “I thought we played well tonight, until halfway through the third. We started settling for jumpers, we weren’t attacking the rim, which we talked about was a big part. That’s on me. We settled for too many jumpers and they made us pay.”
