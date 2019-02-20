Brian Bizette hoped for a better showing for his Port Allen Lady Pelican track squad, but he said it’s time to look ahead to spring competition.
Emily Nichols had a fifth-place showing and Rekia Lenoir took eighth in the shot put competition for the lady Pelicans at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Indoor Track Competition at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House.
Nichols had a throw of 35-2 and Leonard had a toss of 33-11.
“We had throws of 37 in practice, but we just couldn’t get it going for the state meet,” Bizette said. “We’ll have time to get some work on that before the outdoor events kick off.”
Alyssa Miller, Christy Wicker, Shante Jones and Tremecia More notched eighth overall in the 4-by-2 relay.
Numbers played a part in the finish, as well as multiple sports.
“We have girls who are doing this and powerlifting, and we just don’t have the numbers of the bigger schools,” he said. “But I think we’re going to do fine once we get into the outdoor competition.
“I can’t say we will win state, but we will fight to overcome the obstacles,” Bizette said.
The first outdoor meet of the season is set for March 1 at West Feliciana High School.
