Brusly High School has found its next head baseball coach.
Two weeks after resigning as the head coach at 5A Central High, Mike Forbes was hired to take over the Brusly baseball program.
Forbes spent eight seasons as the head coach at Central, leading the Wildcats to 5A titles in 2017 and 2018.
“This job was intriguing,” Forbes said. “The amount of community support, not just for the baseball team, but for the whole school is amazing. It was just one of those things that was too good to pass up.”
Forbes replaces Tait Dupont who resigned after a decade at the school. Dupont was the head baseball coach and athletic director for the past eight years after serving as the head football coach, his first couple of years at the school.
Under Dupont, the Panthers made five semifinal appearances.
“It was disappointing that coach Dupont left, but I think we’re getting a really good baseball coach,” said Brusly principal Walt Lemoine. “He’s from the area. He knows the area and I think that’s what attracted him to us.”
Lemoine said there were nine applicants for the open position.
The new coach said he expects the transition to be a challenge for not only him but for his players. He said building relationships with the players is going to be key in the future and that begins now over the summer.
“They already have a great base,” he said. “They have a good understanding of how to get there (championship) and the pieces to get there. I bring something to the table to try to help them take the next step.
“We take care of our kids,” he continued. “We care about them as individuals. Relationships are key. We take pride in the play on the field, but also in taking care of our kids and our arms for when it matters.”
Forbes said there is one thing that is important for the success of the players not only as a team but as individuals.
“Toughness. “If we can have gritty guys,” he said. “My job is to turn young boys into young men. Anything worth getting in life, you have to put in the work to separate yourself. That does not come easy. If we have guys who can put in the work, we can get them there.”
