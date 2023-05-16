This past season, Port Allen had arguably the best backcourt in the state.
Now, that backcourt will be donning the purple and gold in Alexandira playing for a familiar coach.
Recent Port Allen graduates Isaiah Howard and Eliott McQuillan Jr. signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at LSU-Alexandria.
The pair will be playing for former Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson Sr., who was recently named LSU-A coach.
“To be able to get these two guys and for us to be together as a team is special,” Jackson said. “These are two special young men who played a huge part in my life and my coaching career up to this point. They gel so well together. I think late in the year, we finally saw them kind of get together and go tit for tat. We’re going to carry that to Alexandria.”
After playing together for half of last year’s season and nearly all of the season this year, Howard and McQuillan gave people a glimpse of what they were capable of when it mattered the most.
In the semifinals against Patterson, McQuillan, and Howard combined for 67 of the team’s 77 points in the triple OT victory.
The duo helped lead the program to its fourth straight state championship with a victory over Winnfield.
“We just took over the whole game against Patterson,” McQuillan said. “That’s what really showed everybody that we were the best guards in the state.”
“One of the things we challenged them on as soon as we won state before this year was y’all should be the best backcourt in the state next year,” Jackson recalled. “I may be biased, but I feel like they were definitely that this season. I feel like you’re not going to find another team that had a one-two punch like that.”
This year’s state championship gave McQuillan four titles in four years, the only player in Port Allen history to accomplish that feat.
“Going 4-for-4 meant a lot to me,” McQuillan said. “I didn’t realize I had the chance to do it until I met coach Dmo (Jackson) and coach Dwayne (Harmason) and they told me I had an opportunity and ever since my junior year, it was on my mind.”
McQuillan also earned a First-Team All-State selection and was the Class 3A player of the year.
Howard was named the Most Outstanding Player in the state championship game when he dropped 27 points to go with 11 rebounds.
At LSU-A, McQuillan and Howard will join their former teammate Jordan Brooks, who won three state titles at Port Allen.
“It’s good to be able to play for my high school coach,” Howard said. “It’s the best situation for me.”
“This means a lot to me,” McQuillan said. “Not a lot of high school players can say they played with their high school coach. I played with coach Dmo for two years and now I get another opportunity to play. It’s something special for me and I know for him as well and my family.”
As all three of them look to continue their careers in Alexandria, they took time to thank Port Allen.
“Thank you to Port Allen for letting me in,” Howard said. “I’ve only been there for two years but they took me in. My coaches helped me be a better player and also people on my team, helped me with my confidence.”
“I want to thank Port Allen. I want to thank Mr. (James) Jackson and the whole Port Allen family for welcoming me and my family. We had a lot of memories. I thank all the players and my coaching staff for being with me every step of the way these past two seasons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.