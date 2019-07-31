The local future track club wrapped up its summer season on a positive note at the USA Track National Junior Olympics Championships in Sacramento, California.
The club posted several Top 10 finishes, led by Joshua Jackson’s sixth-place finish in the javelin in the boys 8 and under division.
“I think overall we did well,” said head coach Trent Ellis. “We had some good performances. When you get to this level, it’s all about being better than you were the last time.”
The girls 15-16 4x100 relay team broke the club record with a time of 48.31, which was good for ninth in the nation. The relay team was composed of Jordyn Hebert (BR High), Megan Williams (Brusly), Ashlyn Bennett (East Ascension) and Jessica Pitcher (BR High).
In the girls 8 and under division, Jayde Cain placed eighth in the 100 (15.39).
Brusly High’s Myla Edwards finished 28th in the triple jump (10.57m).
After entering the summer with a fairly inexperienced team, Ellis said a plethora of athletes gained valuable experience for the future.
“A lot of the kids were able to o to San Francisco and Lake Tahoe and compete on the national level,” Ellis said. “It never gets old enjoying those moments with them. It’s always enjoyable watching them enjoy these things for the first time.”
