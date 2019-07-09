The Future Track Club will be well represented at the USA Track and Field Region 6 Junior Olympic Meet set to begin July 11 in Meridian, MS.
Sixty-two out of 64 athletes on the club will be in Meridiana competing.
“This is the second largest team we’ve ever had,” said head coach Trent Ellis. “Last year we had 45. Over the years, we had over a 90 percent success rate with getting athletes scholarships after being in the program for at least three years.”
Ellis said this summer’s team is a large collection of new athletes.
“Forty-eight of the kids had never run track,” Ellis said. “There a lot of young kids. We’re not really focused on them winning or losing, we’re focused on making sure they develop. We have high hopes for them down the road.”
The Top 5 athletes in each event qualify for the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in Sacramento, California July 22-28.
Ellis, who is also the head girls track coach at Brusly, said he expects Lady Panthers Megan Williams and Myla Edwards to qualify for the national meet.
Williams is expected to qualify in the 400-meter dash and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams in the 15-16 age group.
Ellis said he expects Edwards to qualify in the triple jump in the 17-18 age division.
