Port Allen’s Christian Gantt can cross one of his childhood dreams off of his list.
Gantt set a goal at a young age to play baseball at the next level at Delgado Community College and that came to fruition recently.
He signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Delgado in New Orleans.
“It’s a relief that I got to pursue something that I’ve been saying I want to do and It’s finally here,” Gantt said. “I’m ready for it.”
The senior spent only one season at Port Allen but he made the most of his time there. In his senior campaign, he batted .564 with six home runs, four triples and seven doubles. He helped lead the baseball program to the playoffs.
Gantt was no slouch on the football field either. He was one of the leading rushers on the team and helped the program reach the quarterfinals.
One relationship that was cultivated long before Gantt attended Port Allen High was his bond with current Port Allen head baseball coach Brian Bass.
“I’ve known him (Bass) since I was in daycare,” Gantt said. “Me and him have always talked about going to play baseball in college. It’s here finally. It happened. It feels good to get that done.”
Bass spoke about his relationship with Gantt and some similarities he saw between himself and the senior.
“It was extra special,” Bass said. “I see a lot of myself in him and the reason I became a coach was to kinda push kids away from the mistakes that I made. I’m a big faith guy. God plays a big part in my life and I think he shows you signs of kinda right place at the right time and I think the reason I came here big scale is maybe bigger than this but I know for a fact part of the purpose was to get Christian Gantt onto his dreams and his goals and I’m just blessed to be a part of that.”
Gantt is expected to play center field at the next level but he was tasked with playing multiple positions this season because of necessity.
“He played catcher for us near the end of the season out of necessity because he’s the toughest guy out there,” Bass said. “His will to win is second to none in my opinion. When he gets to play the outfield, which is his niche, he’s really good. He’s unbelievable.
“We succeeded in creating a culture of dirtbags,” he added. “These guys, most of them are in their second or third year of playing baseball and we’re just starting to figure out the X’s and O’s of it but now because of guys like Christian leave an impact and create the culture that we’re looking for.”
