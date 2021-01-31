Port Allen and Brusly went down to the wire for the second time in three weeks and for the second straight meeting, the road team pulled out a victory.
After winning a five-point game on Jan. 8, the Lady Panthers escaped Port Allen with a victory again, this time a 42-41 game Friday night.
Sophomore Tia Anderson had a game-high 19 points to lead Brusly (20-8). Laila Clark chipped in with eight points.
Lyric Nelson led Port Allen (8-9) with 17 points. Braylah Pierson added 13.
“We didn’t play very well at all in none of the quarters,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “It was bad basketball for BLP. I can’t really say much good about it, but they found a way to finish.”
Neither team managed more than a three-point lead in the first half. Brusly entered the break with a 17-16 advantage.
Brusly led 32-28 at the end of the third. Nelson’s layup with 6:41 left in the third quarter tied the game at 32.
The Lady Panthers responded with an 8-3 run to take a 40-35 lead with one minute left. Pierson and Nelson made buckets that cut the deficit to 40-39 with 18.8 seconds left.
Brusly made two free throws and held on for the win.
“I think the effort was great. Both teams played hard,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “It was great to see Braylah have the game she had. Lyric had a good game, but she missed some easy ones under the goal, but overall they played hard. We missed the easy shots and layups when it counted.”
(0) comments
