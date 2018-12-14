The Port Allen Lady Pelicans battled from an earlier deficit, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to the Hahnville Lady Tigers 46-42 Thursday night in Port Allen for the first game of the Walker tournament.
Port Allen (5-7) had an 8-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, Hahnville rallied to take its first lead of the game at 11-10 with 5:16 left in the second quarter.
“We didn’t start the game like we wanted to,” said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. “We were up 8-3 but we had too many turnovers out of the gate and we didn’t start with the level of focus that we needed to start the game with.”
The game was tied at 15 at halftime and the Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Pelicans 16-9 in the third to take a 31-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Port Allen started the quarter on a 9-4 run capped by a Braylah Pierson bucket that tied the game at 35 with five minutes remaining.
Hahnville responded with key buckets down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Pierson led the way for Port Allen with 17 points, followed by Chelsey White with 12. Mya Lee added eight points.
“I think that she (Pierson) is finding her footing,” Cox said. “The first couple of games I think she was trying to feel it out and figure out how to play high school basketball. We’re on game 12 and I think she’s figured it out. She’s starting to assert herself more and figure out that ‘hey nobody can stop me.’ That’s a great thing to see.”
Port Allen takes on Higgins in Day 2 of the tournament tonight. Tip-off is set for 8 at Central High School.
