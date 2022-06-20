For a large part of the summer league slate, the three-time defending champions had been without its full team.
The team has been whole for a few weeks and provided a scary glimpse into what the team can be when the regular season starts this fall.
Guards Ji’Siah Fernandez and Isaiah Howard missed time with injuries this summer, as well as sophomore big man Mason Boston.
Port Allen beat Mandeville and St. Paul’s on Friday before traveling to New Orleans for the University of New Orleans team camp and beating Landry-Walker, Archbishop Hannan and Carver on Saturday.
“Every game we’ve been healthy, we’ve been successful,” said coach Dimario Jackson. “Having those guys back kind of put the other guys back in their comfort zone with the roles they had before.”
The Pels jumped on Mandeville early to kick off the weekend Friday at Episcopal.
The defense held Mandeville to 36 points in a 54-36 win. Having a full team seemed to provide a different level of energy throughout the team.
The younger players got some time in the last few minutes and helped maintain the double-digit lead.
“We were winning those 50-50 plays, just winning those toughness plays,” Jackson said. “I think we did a lot of that on Friday and Saturday. Our guys and our coaching staff are doing a great job. We want to continue to break chain of communication on the court and we want to focus on rebounding.”
Port Allen will be back in action Tuesday at the Beau Chene Team Camp. The Pels travel for Zachary's team camp on Thursday.
