Brant Hebert hadn’t competed in a powerlifting meet in over two years, but he was able to pick up right where he left the competition in 2019.
Hebert, a Brusly High graduate, picked up a first-place finish in three categories at the Winter Classic event in Atlanta late last month. Hebert had a total lift of 1,168 pounds.
Amid three first place finishes, the 23-year old broke several state records and finished runner-up for best male lifter in the competition.
The last meet Hebert competed in was the collegiate championship in Lafayette in Jan. 2019, where he earned a state championship.
Injuries coupled with the pandemic halted Hebert’s ability to compete.
“It was tolling mentally and physically,” Hebert said of the time away from competition. “I was up for the challenge. Being able to compete was rewarding.”
Hebert is self-trained and competes unattached. When he isn’t competing, he helps train high school and collegiate athletes in the area.
The next event for Hebert is a national meet set for October in Orange Beach, Alabama.
“I couldn’t have done it without my family and friends,” Hebert said. “It takes a lot of discipline and motivation. A lot of days after work you don’t want to do it, but once it’s a part of your schedule, it gets easier.”
