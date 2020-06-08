Collin Holloway checked off another goal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holloway helped lead Port Allen High to its first boys basketball title in March before graduating in May.
His latest goal was a product of his success on and off the court.
The 6-foot-6 Holloway committed to Georgetown University last week to play for NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing.
“When they (Georgetown) first reached out, that’s where I wanted to go,” Holloway said. “I had other offers, but they were at the top. I have the opportunity to play for Patrick Ewing and it’s one of the top schools in the Big East. Overall, it’s just overall a good school.”
Holloway earned Class 2A All-State and All-Metro honors as a senior. He averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds a game in his only season at Port Allen. In the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA tourney, Holloway posted back-to-back 30-point games as PAHS won its title by beating two-time defending champion Rayville in overtime. Holloway played three seasons at Catholic High.
His dynamic performances in Lake Charles garnered more looks from Division I programs but Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones said Holloway’s play early in the season had already put him on a lot of teams’ radars.
“His recruiting really picked up after a good showing at a tournament in Dallas earlier this season,” Jones said. “I thought he was pretty consistent throughout the season.”
Holloway was listed as a center for the Pelicans but his versatility was on display throughout the season.
“He’s a guard, but he just so happens to be 6-6, 220 pounds,” Jones said. “Collin’s got a bright future. He’s just a really good basketball player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.