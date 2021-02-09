A Port Allen duo known for making plays on both sides of the ball for the last few years shared their college decisions with friends and family on National Signing Day last week.
Jacoby Howard signed with Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, while Mekyle Franklin will head to Louisiana College next year.
Howard, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Pelicans, will play defensive back at Millsaps. Franklin will play receiver at the next level.
“It (Millsaps) felt like home,” Howard said. “I like the defensive scheme. They play Cover 1. I like that. I have a chance to compete for a starting spot.”
Howard said he was close to joining Franklin at Louisiana College but it didn’t quite work out. Howard was named to the 2A All-State team as a defensive back.
“That was something that I had been working towards,” Howard said. “Junior year was kind of a bounce back year for me and I wanted to build off of that.”
Howard wasn’t sure at first that Millsaps was the place for him because it was out of state. That uncertainty faded over time.
“When I committed to them, I felt a sigh of relief,” Howard said. “On signing day, I felt like I made it official and I’m ready to put in work.”
Franklin starred for Port Allen at various positions. His role on offense increased the last two years and during his senior year, he finished the year as one of the team’s leading rushers and the team’s leading receiver.
“The ball didn’t really bounce our way as seniors this year with covid and everything,” Franklin said. “But I’m very excited. I’m blessed and thankful to be playing at the next level.”
Louisiana College’s proximity to home was a factor in Franklin’s choice to join the Wildcat program. The visit also won him over.
“When I took the visit there, I loved the vibe,” he said. “I loved that it was a Christian school. My dream was always to play football and have my family come to my games. To be able to go to college and play football is amazing.”
