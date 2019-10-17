After making the switch from wide receiver to quarterback earlier this season, Port Allen’s Jacoby Howard has been one of the key difference makers for the Pelicans.
Port Allen has won two of its last three games following last Friday’s 32-14 win over East Feliciana.
In the contest, Howard racked up 218 total yards and three touchdowns. His performance earned him West Side Journal Player of the Week honors.
Howard has made the adjustment to the quarterback position look seamless. He and Jeremiah Dehon alternated at the position last year before Howard came into this season slated to be a starting receiver and defensive back.
It was a surprising change, but Howard said he was prepared for it.
“It was nerve-wracking to say to least,” the junior said. “I felt like I had to step up and do what the team needed me to do for us to be successful.”
Howard and the Pelican offense were productive in the win over the Tigers with 355 total yards, most of which came from the rushing attack.
Howard gashed the Tigers on the ground with 131 yards rushing, including a 60-yard touchdown up the middle through the heart of the defense.
He challenged East Feliciana defenders in the hole and on the edges throughout the game. His play reflected his approach to the game, something he credits the new Port Allen offensive coordinator for.
“Our new OC coach Bo (Jeffery Gibson), his motto is to win your one-on-one (matchup),” Howard said. “If we win our one-on-ones, nobody can stop us.”
Port Allen’s recent success has been similar to the surge the Pelicans had last season that started with an offensive explosion against Capitol.
Howard said despite the positive steps the team has taken, the approach is still the same.
“We take it one game at a time, no matter who we play,” he said. “We’ve been looking towards a district title, but if we look too far ahead, we might underestimate our opponent. I think that’s what East Fel did to us.”
Port Allen looks to stay on the winning side of things when the team travels to take on Northeast.
“All glory goes to God,” Howard said. “Him giving us the ability to play the game we love and excel at it.”
