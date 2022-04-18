A pair of home runs capped off an explosive fourth inning that propelled the Lady Panthers to the second round.
With the bases loaded, Laila Clark sent the first pitch over the center field fence to give No. 5 Brusly a 17-2 win over No. 28 Westlake in four innings Saturday afternoon at My-U field in Brusly.
The Lady Panthers will host No. 12 St. James Wednesday at 6 p.m. St. James defeated Loranger 4-2 Saturday.
Claire Leray hit a two-run blast earlier in the fourth that put Brusly ahead 10-2. She went 3-3 with five RBIs.
“It felt great,” Leray said. “The second pitch was a strike and I was just mad because I didn’t swing at it and then it felt good to be able to hit a home run after that.”
Clark had two hits in two at-bats with a walk to go with four RBIs.
“I knew we had two outs,” Clark said about the thought process before the game-sealing hit. “I knew we were up so I could hit the ball as hard as I want so I just did it.”
Westlake took an early lead following an RBI ground out in the first inning. Leray put Brusly ahead 2-1 in the bottom half of the first following a double to left field.
Brusly added four runs in the third to take a 6-1 lead heading into the fourth.
“It’s coming out there and imposing our will,” said Brusly coach Beau Bouvier. “We felt we were better than them, but we have to come out and show it. Letting the girls understand it’s a game, but you only get so many opportunities in this situation.”
Emma Fabre and Emily Bezet each drove in runs in the fourth, Fabre on a groundout and Bezet on a double to center field. Fabre had two hits in the game.
Amelia Bouvier earned the win in the circle. She tossed four innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
“We’re still young. We have one senior,” coach Bouvier said. “The group that played last year, outside of first base and right field, this was their third playoff game. There’s still nerves and you could tell in the first inning, we made a couple of mistakes but we got the lead and once we settled down, we made the pitcher work and our big hitters came up big. It’s about getting one more run than them. That’s what we were hoping to do.”
