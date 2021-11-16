After Brusly struck first with an early touchdown, lower-seeded Iota started its rally to an upset.
No. 19 Iota scored 17 unanswered points to claim a 17-7 win Friday night at Panther Stadium in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
With the win, Iota advanced to host No. 3 St. Martinville Friday night.
“It was a good playoff ball game,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “They (Iota) did everything they could to shorten the game. We have to do a better job in the future of not shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Iota started the game with a drive that spanned over seven minutes but didn’t end with points.
Sammy Daquano’s four-yard touchdown run put Brusly on the board with 4:55 left in the first quarter.
Iota responded with 4:58 left in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Wallace to Owen Harmon.
A 27-yard field goal with 4:47 left in the third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 10-7 edge.
Iota dominated the time of possession throughout the game and the fourth quarter was no exception.
Holding on to a lead late, Iota looked to clinch things with Wallace’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Harmon in the corner of the end zone with 6:44 left.
“All year the goal was to limit the amount of snaps the defense was on the field,” Schooler said. “The two touchdowns they scored was one on third down and one on fourth down. You have to be able to get stops and get off the field.”
Iota outgained Brusly 364-126. Wallace threw for 96 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 103 yards on 11 attempts.
Iota running back Tyler Charlot carried the ball 33 times for 154 yards.
Daquano completed 8-of-15 passes for 35 yards.
Ryder Rabalais was the team’s leading rusher with 36 yards.
Randall Matthews caught four passes for 16 yards.
For Brusly it was the last high school game for seniors who have accomplished a lot for the program in the last four years, according to the coach.
“I’m really proud of them,” Schooler said. “They’ve definitely left the program better than they found it. They’ve won a lot of football games. They have nothing to hang their heads about.”
