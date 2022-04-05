After leading Port Allen to its third straight championship in his first season as head coach, Dimario Jackson received individual recognition to help headline the LSWA’s 2A All-State team.
The Pelicans had its share of adversity throughout the season on the way to the No. 2 seed and the title.
Senior Jalen Knox suffered a season-ending knee injury that tested Port Allen’s next-man-up mentality.
“You go into the season with some team goals, but you also have individual goals,” Jackson said. “This is a program award. A special shoutout to the players and a special shout out to the coaching staff. I want to also thank Mr. James Jackson and Mr. Wes Watts for the opportunity at Port Allen.”
The season was Jackson’s first as a head coach, but he was not a stranger to winning even as an assistant.
Jackson was an assistant coach at Brusly two years ago when the team advanced to state tournament in Lake Charles and he was an assistant for Zachary last season and helped lead the Broncos to a state title.
He credited those experiences for a part of his success.
“I gotta give credit to God,” he said. “It’s a testament to work ethic. The work never lies. You just know it’s going to pay off.”
Elliot McQuillan was named to the first team after averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals as a junior. Senior Jordan Brooks received honorable mention recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.