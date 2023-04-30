After leading the Port Allen boys basketball team to back-to-back championships in his two seasons, coach Dimario Jackson is headed to the College ranks.
Jackson was named the new men's basketball coach at LSU-A last week. Jackson replaces Larry Cordaro who announced he was stepping down in March.
"God is good all the time," Jackson stated. "I give God all the credit. I also give credit to everyone who has played a part. The work never lies."
Jackson was an assistant coach/Physical Education teacher at Brusly High School from 2017-2020.
In 2020 he became an assistant coach at Zachary High School and helped the Broncos win a 5A State Championship.
In June 2021, Jackson was named Port Allen's head coach to replace Derrick Jones who became the head coach at Catholic High.
"I'm sitting on the couch a couple of days after we won the state championship and I get a call. Someone told me I should throw my name in the running for the job," Jackson recalled. "I didn't know what to expect and there were so many unknowns. I filled out the application and then I got a call about a first interview. I thought the interview went great. Then got another call about being a finalist for the job and now here we are."
In his first season at Port Allen, Jackson helped led the Pels to its third straight state championship. Jackson was named the District 8-2A coach of the year and the 2A coach of the year.
This past season, the Pelicans moved up to Class 3A but the result was the same. Port Allen finished the season with a 29-4 overall record and another state championship.
Jackson said he learned a lot about being a head coach in his first opportunity.
"I was always told that six inches from the assistant's spot to the head coach seat is a big difference and that was absolutely true," he admitted. "I want to give a special shout-out to Mr. (James) Jackson for taking a chance on a young guy like me. The school (Port Allen) is awesome. It's an awesome family environment. There's nothing like PA nation."
The logistics of coaching at the collegiate level, but the new LSU-A head coach said some of the pillars stay the same.
"We're going to win in the classroom, in the community and on the basketball court," Jackson said.
As the new coach for the Generals, Jackson will be reunited with former Port Allen star Jordan Brooks, who is entering his sophomore season. Jackson coached Brooks during his senior season with the Pelicans.
Jackson said he is thankful for the support everyone has given not only him but the Port Allen basketball program over the last two years.
"My family and I appreciate the Port Allen family for accepting us," he said. "Once a Pel, always a Pel."
