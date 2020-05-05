Brusly sprinter Mackenzie Jenkins is taking her academic and athletic career to the next level.
Jenkins signed a scholarship to attend Texas Southern University late last month.
“I was focused on going to a HBCU,” Jenkins said. “Texas Southern fit everything I wanted in a school.”
Texas Southern will be getting an athlete who wrapped up her high school career as an 11-time state champion, seven-time regional champion and a member of the record-setting 200-meter relay team. Jenkins also competed in the junior Olympics seven times.
Despite the success she’s earned on the track, Jenkins admitted the recruiting process was still difficult because of the pandemic.
“I couldn’t do any visits, so I couldn’t get an idea of how each campus was or anything,” she said. “It made it kind of tough.”
Jenkins won the indoor state championship in the 60-meter dash in February and the Lady Panthers finished as the state runner-up.
Brusly has had a dominant 200 relay team for the past several years and Jenkins has been a part of that success. The 200 relay team won the indoor state championship four straight years.
“They’ve seen what it takes to be successful,” said Brusly track coach Trent Ellis of Jenkins and fellow senior Myla Edwards, who also signed a track scholarship. “They’ve been a part of some strong teams with strong girls who came before them.”
“I feel blessed,” Jenkins said. “I couldn't have done it without my family and coach Ellis.”
At the next level, Ellis said he expects Jenkins to continue to compete in the 100 and 200-meter dash events.
Jenkins said the outdoor season getting cut short has made it hard on her and her teammates, but she is grateful for the opportunity she has to move on to another challenge.
“I just want to thank my coaches from summer track and high school for helping me become the athlete I am today,” she said. “I also want to thank God, my family and my teammates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.