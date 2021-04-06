Although the prep basketball season ended a little over three weeks ago, the accolades continue to pour in for the back-to-back defending champion Port Allen Pelicans.
After earning Most Outstanding Player honors in the Class 2A title game, Tawasky Johnson earned All-State honors. Johnson averaged 15 points per game in his senior campaign on the way to leading the Pelicans to another title.
“He’s had an outstanding career,” Port Allen head basketball coach Derrick Jones said. “He was a three-year starter and it’s a heck of an accomplishment to be named to the All-State team. He’s such an unselfish kid. He just focused on winning.”
Port Allen sophomore guard Elliott McQuillan was earned All-State honorable mention.
Johnson’s All-State nod came after he, along with a several teammates earned All-District recognition. Johnson, McQuillan and Jordan Brooks were All-District selections, while senior Kentae Williams was named the district’s Defensive MVP.
“Kentae being the defensive MVP was great because he was big for us on that end of the court all season long,” Jones said.
The aftermath of Port Allen’s second title has been different from last year’s title, which was the first school history.
“It’s been really good for the guys,” Jones said. “They get to go to school and see their friends and get the love. They get to do the things they didn’t get last year.”
As a way to celebrate the Pelicans, there is a parade of champions slated for Sunday, April 11 at 1 p.m.
