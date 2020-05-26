After earning coach of the year honors at the district level and by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, Port Allen head basketball coach Derrick Jones has another honor to add to his collection.
The Louisiana Association of Basketball coaches tabbed Jones with 2A coach of the year honors earlier this month.
The Pelicans finished a historical season with 29 wins and beat Rayville to claim the first state championship in school history.
“I’m green to all of this,” Jones said of the award. “I don’t know what organization does what. I thought I had already won this award but coach (Leonard) Parker told me this was a different association. It’s always a great honor to win these things. I look at them as a team award.”
Jones and the Pelicans held down the top seed in Class 2A for most of the season before advancing to Lake Charles and taking down Lakeview in the semifinals and the two-time defending champion Hornets in the championship.
“Those guys (players) did it,” Jones said. “I learned a long time ago that coaches need good players. This was just a culmination of all the hard work we put in. It’s nice to know that we all did something special together.”
Jones has his eyes set on next season, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on that preparation.
The Pelicans have played a rigorous summer schedule over the last two years but that seems unlikely to happen at this point.
Jones said he’s doing what he can to prepare within the rules.
“Right now, we can’t do much,” he said. “For me, it’s torture. I like seeing them every day. We do Zoom calls to check on them. I’m a huge skill development guy. I like having the gym open when it’s allowed. It’s really hard not to be able to get in the gym together. We’re chomping at the bit.”
