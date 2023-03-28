The Port Allen boys powerlifting team had two athletes representing the program in last weekend’s state meet and both made their mark.
Landon Jones is a Division III state champion after performance scores of a 475-pound squat, 270 on the bench, and a division record 550-pound deadlift.
The previous deadlift record was 545 pounds.
“I’m real proud of Landon,” said Port Allen coach Antoine Washington. He works hard and he’s mild-mannered. He never gets too high, never gets too low.”
Senior Eric Washington was the other Pelican lifter who qualified for the state meet.
Eric has been a part of the powerlifting program for four years, according to coach Washington.
“Eric Washington did a lot for the program,” coach Washington said. “Eric is a four-year guy. All four years, he’s been powerlifting. Real hard worker, really good leader. Eric is one of the keys to where we are and what we’re trying to do as a program.”
Coach Washington said the program had an influx of freshmen that entered the program this season and have shown tremendous growth throughout the year.
Washington, who also coaches basketball during the same time the powerlifting season is going, said coach Baylen Watkins played a huge role in the team’s growth and success this season.
“I coach basketball at the same time as powerlifting so the time is rough on me,” the coach said. “I try to get to the weight room as much as possible. Coach Baylen Watkins does a really good job of taking care of the guys when I’m with basketball. We couldn’t have won anything without coach Watkins.”
Washington said he expects the program to take steps forward with younger athletes currently on the team and the others expected to join this summer.
“A couple of these kids are going to have a good chance to really make some noise,” he said. “I’m expecting another nine or 10 kids to join through the summer. This will be our first summer getting an actual weight program during the summer. We have a real opportunity to grow as a program. I’m expecting these freshmen and the class right behind them to do some good things for us.
“I believe it was a successful season. Seeing where these kids were when they first got in the weight room back in August and then where they finished was a tremendous jump. I can tell that the hard work was paying off and they could as well. They’re really coachable, really good kids. It makes coaching easier when you have kids that you can coach hard and get them to understand not to pay attention to the tone of your message but to listen to what the message is. We have some good kids. I’m excited.”
