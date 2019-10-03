The Port Allen Pelicans earned their first win of the season in a big way last Friday night.
The points came early and often as Port Allen led 41-0 at the half en route to a 50-0 win over Cohen College Prep for homecoming at Guy Otwell Stadium.
One of the catalysts for Friday’s romp was receiver Marcus Joseph. Joseph hauled in three passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Joseph’s performance earned him West Side Journal Player of the Week honors.
“We just followed our gameplan for this week,” the senior receiver said. “We worked hard all week in practice. The O-line blocked really well. We were amped up. It was homecoming, we were 0-3 and we wanted to get a win.”
Friday’s win might have unlocked the potential of Port Allen’s offense under new offensive coordinator Jeffery Gibson.
“We just had to get used to it (new offense),” Joseph said. “This year, it’s just a little quicker than last year… Coach just told me to go hard and practice how you play.”
Joseph said the game ranks at the top of the list of his personal performances. Even with the numbers, he said he could’ve been better.
Port Allen struggled out the gates last season but strung some wins together to end the season. Joseph said last week’s big win could jumpstart the Pelicans.
“I truly believe it,” he admitted.
