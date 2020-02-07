Feb. 4 marked a historic moment for the Brusly Lady Panther soccer program.
The fledgling program, only in its third year of existence, captured its first playoff berth in the team’s short history Tuesday in a season that produced a plethora of firsts for the program.
“We’ve won more games this season than the first two seasons combined and scored more goals this year than in those other two years,” said Lady Panther head coach Caleb Bush. “It’s a great feeling to share this with them.”
Brusly’s 7-9-1 record earned the Lady Panthers the 24th and final seed in the Division III playoffs. Brusly will travel to face No. 9 North Desoto Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Four seniors: Amariz Mendoza, Kali Daily, Celena Jones and team captain Sophie LeBlanc are the pillars of the program, according to the head coach.
Each has been with the program since its creation.
Bush said he knew early on this year’s team could be special and he said he added more goals for the team to reach on the go.
“My goal was to make sure we made it a memorable year for the seniors,” Bush said. “As the season went on, I made making the playoffs a goal for them and they accomplished it.”
The coach explained that in the program’s first two years, the focus was on building the program up and getting numbers and retaining numbers on the team. This year’s success was the fruits of that labor.
“The future of this program looks pretty good,” Bush said. “They all understood how big this is and to be able to share it with them has been special.”
