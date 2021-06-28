The Lady Panthers have looked like a defensive juggernaut so far this summer as the team aims to build on last year’s trip to Hammond.
Brusly is 9-1 in their last 10 games this summer, which includes a 32-13 win over Istrouma at Madison Prep Monday evening.
“I think under the circumstances, it has been a great summer,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “Having so many athletes that play so many sports just trying to share them in one month has been tough. We haven’t been able to work on the technical things. We’re running bland things, but it’s looking good.”
In each of the last 10 games, no Brusly opponent has scored 40 points and that includes the 39-26 loss to Ponchatoula.
The stretch also includes a 25-0 win over West Feliciana as well as a 46-8 win over Jefferson County (MS).
“Our defense has been outstanding,” Bradford said. “That has to be a constant. We can miss shots, but we can’t miss defensive assignments. Defense has been there and that has to be our foundation.”
Despite the summer depriving the Lady Panthers of a full team at all times, Bradford said the team has come together well.
“They are gelling together great,” he said. “The fact that we’re going so slow and going over the simple things that we do has made Tia (Anderson) and Laila (Clark) feel more comfortable. I look at Alayah Gedward and she’s attacking the rim now. She’s more comfortable. Just to see them grow in that aspect has been great.”
