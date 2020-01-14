The train that is the Brusly Lady Panther basketball team kept chugging Thursday night against rival Port Allen.
Brusly (19-3), ranked No. 11 in the state at game time, used a first-quarter run to break the game open and capture a 44-26 win in front of a packed house in Brusly.
“The overflow of support from the community has been great,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford, “The community has come behind our girls and it showed Thursday night.”
The Lady Panthers went on a 9-0 run early on to claim a 15-4 lead. Brusly’s full-court pressure produced problems for the Port Allen ball handlers, which led to easy baskets.
“I think they had a little bit of the jitters in the beginning,” Bradford said. “I think our girls were expecting a different defensive scheme, then they settled in and played well after that.”
Brusly led 31-14 at the half and cruised to the victory in the second half.
Angel Bradford had a game-high 19 points for Brusly. Freshman Tia Anderson was also in double figures with 11 points.
Lyric Nelson had 10 points for Port Allen. Alaysia Percy chipped in with six points.
“It’s nothing that we hadn’t experienced before last year,” said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. “That crowd was the same way, but for my freshman, Trinity (Harrison), it was like ‘whoa, we’re playing in front of all these people.’ It was a lot for her.
“We gotta get tougher,” Cox added. “In atmospheres like that, we gotta learn how to block out what’s going on, focus in on the game for four quarters. It’s going to come. It’s going to take some time because we’re young, but it’s gonna come.”
(0) comments
