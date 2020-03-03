Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.