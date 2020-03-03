The Brusly Lady Panthers saw their season come to an end in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs with a tough 53-43 loss to two-time defending champion Loranger last Tuesday night in Brusly.
Brusly (30-6) overcame a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to tie the game with 2:02 left thanks to an Angel Bradford layup.
Loranger responded with the next 10 points to close out the game.
Bradford led Brusly with a game-high 29 points in her final game. Myan Barthelemy paced Loranger with 18 points despite getting in early foul trouble.
“It was a tribute to our guards,” said Loranger coach Sean Shields. “I knew they (Brusly) were going to make a run. Towards the end of the third quarter, I didn’t like the tempo of the game because of our numbers. I knew the tempo would affect us. I thought Brusly did a good job of pressuring and making us have to make it. They made it hard for us to get the ball up the court. Our guards kind of settled down. It was a cat and mouse game between packing in the lane and guarding the shooters. I hate that they lost because I know these are good kids.”
Loranger’s best ball handlers, Barthelemy and Lulu Hoofkin were plagued with foul trouble, but with only eight active players, Shields opted not to bench the duo and it paid off.
Loranger held a 23-17 lead at halftime and heading into the fourth quarter, the lead was still six points.
The Wolves made a basket with 7:46 left in the game that gave them a 37-27 lead. Over the next 5:44, Brusly outscored Loranger 16-6 to tie the game thanks to heavy ball pressure on defense.
“Hats off to Loranger and coach Sean,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “He does a great job with his program. They just know how to win. We gave a good punch at the end but they just know how to win and they stayed poised and they answered. I don’t feel bad about anything. We did our best.”
Angel Bradford led the comeback attempt with 10 of her points in the final quarter. The loss was the final game for not only Angel Bradford but several other seniors who contributed.
“This program is going to miss Angel Bradford,” the coach said. “She came in as a freshman and she laid a great foundation for the future of this program and ever. I can’t ask for much more from that senior class. They came in and they were pretty much a give the ball to Angel was the type of system that they ran. I’m just going to miss those days in the gym with the seniors bringing them in and helping them with their skill development. I’m just proud of the growth they showed.”
