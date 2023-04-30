SULPHUR- District champion Brusly saw its season end in Sulphur for the 1st time since the team captured a state title in 2019.
No. 1 North Desoto (34-2) hits six home runs en route to an 11-0 win over No. 5 Brusly in the Division II non-select semifinals at Frasch Park Friday evening.
North Desoto eventually captured its third state championship on Saturday following a win over No. 2 Albany.
"They were better than us," said Brusly coach Beau Bouvier. "Did we play our best? No, but they were better than us. Whether it's 11-0 or 2-1, it stings the same way. I told the girls don't let this game take away from what we've accomplished. District champs, getting back to the state tournament. I'm proud of the girls and what they accomplished."
Mia Norwood led the Griffins with two home runs and three RBIs. She was 3-for-3 at the plate including a solo home run in the bottom of the first to put North Desoto on the board.
The Griffins scored four runs in both the second and third innings. North Desoto had three homers in the third inning.
"That's one thing our lineup can do and I think it's something that kind of separates us from other teams is that we're deep when it comes to power hitters," said North Desoto head coach Tim Whitman. "We have some kids who could probably be three (spot in the lineup) or four for some places and they're batting throughout our lineup. it's just hard for a pitcher to take a break."
Brusly earned one hit on Halsey Coco's single in the top half of the third. North Desoto pitcher Laney Johnson tossed five innings with two strikeouts.
The Lady Panthers lose three players from the 2023 team: Emily Bezet, Amelia Bouvier and Halsey Coco.
"I wanted to give them a little curtain call at the end and just let them come off the field individually," said Coach Bouvier. "We're not done. This is just the beginning for us. Nothing is guaranteed. We wanted to live in the moment and we really wanted to do it (win). It stings but our focus is this is just the beginning of what we're able to do and we have another good freshmen class coming in and we'll just keep on battling."
