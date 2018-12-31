Glen Oaks took control in the early going and never relinquished the lead, edging the Brusly Lady Panthers 40-26 to take home the Brusly Invitational Tournament championship Saturday afternoon in Brusly.
Glen Oaks never trailed in the contest and led by as many as 15 points in the first half.
“Going into the game we knew that this would be one of the most physical teams we have played so far and possibly will play this season,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “They are one of the best teams in 3A in my opinion and when it comes to being physical and rebounding, they are elite. I think we only held them to 12-16 points on first chance scoring over the course of the whole game. The rest came on second or third chances which is a testament of their tenacity on the boards and us not aggressively boxing out.”
Glen Oaks led by 13 at the half and 12 points at the end of three. Brusly got as close as 10 points in the fourth quarter
Angel Bradford led Brusly with 10 points, followed by Jashyree Bell with eight.
“We play great defense and the ladies are starting to see the importance of it,” coach Bradford said. “Offensively we just weren’t clicking the way we needed to. We shot 9 for 19 from the line and we missed chances in transition, a few layups in offensive sets as well as other opportunities to score in the paint.”
Brusly gets past St. Martinville
It was a low-scoring affair, but Brusly mustered enough offense to claim a 32-25 win over St. Martinville in the tournament semifinals Friday afternoon.
Bradford’s 3-pointer with 5 minutes left before halftime gave Brusly an 11-5 advantage. Bradford banked home a three from near halfcourt at the buzzer that sent the Lady Panthers into halftime with a 17-13 lead.
Brusly held a 21-13 lead out of halftime after two straight buckets, but St. Martinville responded with a quick 6-0 spurt that cut the lead back to two points.
The Lady Tigers went into the fourth facing a 23-20 deficit.
Myla Edwards’ 3-point play in the fourth quarter put the score at 28-20 and St. Martinville would not get any closer.
Bradford scored 12 points and Edwards added seven points.
Brusly 50, Northeast 30
Brusly led by 18 points at halftime and cruised to a 50-30 win over the Northeast Lady Vikings Thursday afternoon in Brusly.
“Saw some good things, still saw some immaturity as far as defensively we let some stuff slide that we can’t do if we’re going to beat elite teams,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “We have to keep trying to sharpen that ax and get it right.”
Myla Edwards drilled a 3-pointer that sent Brusly into the second quarter with a 15-7 advantage.
Hayleigh Harrison grabbed an offensive rebound and scored a bucket with 5:50 remaining in the first half that extended the Lady Panther lead to 23-7.
Brusly extended the lead in the third quarter thanks to defensive pressure and the Lady Panthers’ ability to handle the Northeast defensive pressure and convert layups.
Brusly led by as many as 23 points in the second half on the way to the 20-point victory.
Angel Bradford had a game-high 20 points, followed by Edwards, who was also in double figures with 11 points.
“If we play defense, we can compete with everybody,” Bradford said. “Defense pretty much leads to easy offense. I’ve been stressing to them constantly, play strong defense and good shots will open up for you. If you ask me, I think 3A basketball is pretty wide open except for maybe two teams at the top. I think anybody else can be had on a given day. If we can get ourselves right, I think we can sneak up on anybody in that playoff bracket.”
For their performances throughout the three days, Bradford and Hayleigh Harrison were named to the All-Tournament team and Edwards earned defensive MVP honors.
Brusly will be on the road at Central Lafourche Thursday evening. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
