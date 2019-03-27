The focus was on giving all the athletes a chance to perform at the last home meet of the season, but the Brusly Lady Panther track team earned a ton of points in the process.
Brusly finished second at the Red and Gold Relays last week.
“Team-wise we finished second overall and we weren’t trying just for the points,” said Brusly girls track coach Trent Ellis. “We were trying to give everyone a chance to perform at the home meet. We were looking to fine tune some things to get ready for the Texas Relays.”
Ta’la Spates claimed first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.22, while her teammate Mackenzie Jenkins came in second in the 100. Jenkins claimed first in the 200 at 25.91.
Megan Williams won the 400 and the 4x100 relay team finished first with a time of 50.53.
Other first-place finishers were Myla Edwards in the triple jump and Hannah Pedigo in the pole vault.
Leah Dupre claimed second in the 100-meter hurdles and earned second-place honors with a time of 4:45.52.
Brusly participated in the Melvin Stringer-Scotlandville Relays and all four relay teams placed first. Dupre won the 100 hurdles and Alayah Gedward placed second in the same event.
Ellis said a few athletes have stood out so far and the chase for another state title could rest in the hands of some of the younger athletes.
“The 4x8 team improved by 30 seconds,” Ellis said. “They have some sophomores and juniors on that team. Mackenzie Jenkins is slowly getting back to herself from her freshman year after she missed last season because of injury. Our hurdlers are getting better every week. The freshmen are going to be key as to whether we can go as far as winning a state championship.”
