Brusly let a 10-point first half lead slip away and struggled to execute down the stretch in a 44-42 loss to Scotlandville at home Thursday night.
The loss snapped Brusly’s five-game winning streak and dropped the Lady Panthers to 8-5 on the season.
“I love my team,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “I’m not going to blame anything on inexperience. We committed the fouls. We didn’t finish the way we’re supposed to. Basketball is basketball. Classification doesn’t matter. If you sign up to play, you have to play. I’m proud of my girls. We’ll be fine.”
Brusly led 19-9 late in the first half before Scotlandville started to chip away at the lead. Scotlandville (5-0) trailed 19-12 at halftime and opened the third quarter on a short run that saw the game tied at 23 on Kaitlynn Harris’ steal and layup with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter. Kalyn Williams scored a bucket with less than one minute left in the third that gave Scotlandville a 27-25 advantage.
Tia Anderson opened the fourth quarter with a personal 5-0 run that put the Lady Panthers ahead 30-27.
Brusly continued the run capped by Anderson’s layup with 3:20 remaining that put the score at 36-27. Anderson scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Scotlandville responded with an 8-0 that cut the deficit to one point at 36-35 following a Leilani Lewis 3-pointer with 1:45 left.
Emma Fabre drained a corner three that put Brusly up five with 1:15 left, but it wasn’t enough. Scotlandville ended the game on a 9-2 spurt in the final minute.
Lewis had a game-high 23 points.
“I have to give my girls all the credit,” said Scotlandville coach Charles Booker. “They played a well-coached team in Brusly. Basketball is a game of runs. I just told my girls to weather the storm. It’s not a race, it’s a marathon. Just be as disciplined as you can be and it’s going to all fill out. You have to keep pushing through adversity. Adversity tests the character of the players.”
Laila Clark added 14 points for Brusly.
