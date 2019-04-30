BAINS – The Brusly Lady Panthers notched runner-up showing in regional track action last week, but a chance to win another Class 3A state title is a long shot, coach Trent Ellis said.
The Lady Panthers will still have a respectable showing at the meet Saturday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.
Injuries and sickness hampered Brusly in several events at LHSAA Region III, District III track meet at West Feliciana High School, while the host team and Academy of Sacred Heart drew qualifiers across the board, he said.
But it does not mean the Lady Panthers are out of the picture on the state championship hopes, Ellis said.
“We’ll have to win every event, and that’s going to be tough against West Feliciana and Sacred Heart, whom I have on paper finish first and second,” he said.
Ta’la Spates qualified with first-place finishes in the 400-meter dash (56.71) as part of the 4x200 meter relay team with Megan Williams, Myla Edwards, and Mackenzie Jenkins, who had a 1.44.04 at the regionals.
The tandem of Alayah Gedward, Tranecia Duncan, Jashyree Bell and Williams emerged frontrunners for the top spot in the state for the 4x400 meter relay.
Hannah Pedigo will also head to state after a first-place finish in the pole vault (10-09) and Edwards will join her at Bernie Moore Stadium after a 35.11 finish in the triple jump.
Jenkins landed her spot at state in the 200-meter dash when she placed second (25.26) at regionals.
BOYS… The Panthers qualified two for events at the state meet.
Kyle Parker will represent the Panthers in the javelin event after a throw of 156-09 for second in the javelin, while Richard LeBlanc landed his spot in the 3A state boys meet after an 11-00 height in the pole vault event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.