The Lady Panthers couldn’t hit shots early, but their defense made up for it in the season opener last Tuesday.
Brusly forced St. Helena to turn the ball over at a high rate and converted those turnovers into points on the way to a 55-14 win at home.
“Any Brusly team I coach is going to be defense first,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “It wasn’t the cleanest game defensively, but it was a good foundation for us. We preach effort and energy. We were missing shots. I stressed to them constantly I’m not worried about the mistakes, I’m not worrying about a miss, I’m worrying about what you do after that.”
Brusly scored only 12 points in the opening quarter but dominated the offensive glass and on the defensive end, held St. Helena to one point.
The Lady Panther offense got going in the second quarter en route to a 27-4 halftime lead. By the end of the third, Brusly had the game out of reach at 40-10.
Tia Anderson led the team with 18 points, followed by Laila Clark with 11 points. Emma Fabre added seven points.
Tuesday’s win was a welcome sight for Brusly after falling to Woodlawn in the jamboree at Port Allen on Nov. 11.
“I think in the jamboree we didn’t play with any pride for whatever reason,” Bradford said. “I had to remind them. We watched film from last year and I showed them how special they could be if they showed pride in what they’re doing and play hard. And I think that kind of sparked them a little bit.”
Following Tuesday’s win, Brusly went up to Rayville to play in the Rayville Tournament and came away with three wins over West Monroe (41-40), Rayville (48-42) and Booker T. Washington-Shreveport (54-35).
