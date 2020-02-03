Basketball is a game of runs and Brusly’s final spurt was the nail in the coffin.
The Lady Panthers (25-4) outscored the Lady Pels (7-13) 39-11 in the second half to claim a 57-31 win Friday night in Port Allen.
Port Allen had outscored Brusly 14-5 in the second quarter to take a 20-18 halftime lead.
“I think that second quarter we got impatient with what we’re trying to do,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “We were kind of playing into their hands and it kind of snowballed from there. We were able to go in at halftime and sit our girls down and let them know that defense is always going to win games and championships when we need it the most. We turned it up on defense and played Brusly Lady Panther basketball.”
Brusly led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter before Port Allen started the second with a 7-0 run capped by Mekyla Franklin’s jumper that tied the game with 5:23 remaining in the half.
Brusly freshman Tia Anderson scored eight straight points in the third quarter that gave Brusly a 26-20 lead early and the Lady Panthers took off from there. Anderson scored all 12 of her points in the second half and 10 came in the third quarter.
By the end of the third quarter, Brusly held a 17-point advantage.
“We don’t want to look to outscore teams, we want to win games and you win games on both ends,” Bradford said. “That defense is just as important as anything else.”
Angel Bradford had a game-high 20 points for Brusly. Hayleigh Harrison added 10 points. Lyric Nelson led Port Allen with 15 points.
“I take my hat off to (Port Allen) coach (Kim) Cox and coach (Leonard) Parker for everything they’ve done with their girls,” coach Bradford said. “ I know they’ve had some problems with injuries. You know every time you play Port Allen it’s going to be a dog fight and they represent our parish very well. I love everything they're doing with their program.”
