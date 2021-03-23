Brusly’s bats got hot and there was no stopping the Lady Panthers as they cruised to a 21-3 win on the road over Cecilia in five innings Monday night.
Brusly (13-6) had 18 hits to go with the 21 runs. Claire Suter and Laila Clark had four hits apiece to lead Brusly. Suter drove in five runs and Clark finished the game with four RBIs.
The Lady Panthers put runs on the board in each inning.
Suter helped get the first run on the board with an RBI single to center field. She helped extend the lead to 6-0 in the second inning thanks to a two-run home run that brought in Britt Bourgoyne, who singled earlier in the inning.
Cecilia scored two runs in the bottom of the second, but Brusly responded with four runs in the third inning, five runs in the fourth and six runs in the fifth inning to put the game away. Emily Bezet, Jordyn Patrick, Clark and Suter had RBIs in the fifth to close things out.
Amelia Bouvier was the winning pitcher for Brusly. She threw four innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out two and walking zero. Bailey Richardson threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Halsey Coco and Emma Fabre also earned multiple hits in the game with two each.
